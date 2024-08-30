David Finlay Weighs In On NJPW Putting Faith In Him, Is Proud To Carry Their Banner

David Finlay has made his way into a strong position in NJPW, and he recently spoke about the company putting faith in him. Finlay spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and he talked about carrying the NJPW banner and more. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On NJPW putting faith in him over the past year-plus: “It was a lot of years of hard work that finally paid off for me. I came into New Japan, April of 2015. Did a best of the Super Juniors tournament. It wasn’t really quite good enough to not be a young boy, so I kinda got like backtracked to young lion status and then I went through the whole system and a lot of years were hard. There was a lot of spinning my wheels and treading water. So to be on a stage that big in a match with Jon Moxley, who is great and Will Ospreay, who is also great and to come out on top, you know, just confirmed everything that I believed in myself for years. I like that it kind of pissed people off that I beat them both after they tried to gang up on me. So that always makes me happy.”

On being proud of carrying the NJPW banner: “Yeah, of course. Of course I do. I mean, Wrestle Kingdom on my Titan Tron. Big bold letters, Savior of the Company. That is what I am. Whether people want to admit it or not, I am the one that’s going to drag New Japan up and make us the number one company again.”