WOW CEO David McLane on How Tessa Blanchard Has the Same Work Ethic as LeBron James, on Teal Piper Starting Wrestling Late

– Earlier this month, 411mania spoke to WOW-Women of Wrestling founder, CEO, and promoter David McLane for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast about the show’s second season on AXS TV. During the interview, McLane spoke about former WOW champion Tessa Blanchard and also Teal Piper, daughter of late WWE Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper, joining the company. Below are some highlights. [Author’s Note: This interview was conducted before Anthem Media announced the acquisition for a controlling interest in AXS TV.]

David McLane on Tessa Blanchard’s work ethic and skills: “Jeanie Buss met her and said she’s wrestling’s LeBron James. She really is because LeBron James — I’ve gone over to the Staples Center in the early afternoons for the Laker games, and I couldn’t believe — and it’s the same with Kobe Bryant. Kobe was the same way. He was in there at 2 o’clock doing free throws before a game at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. LeBron is in there with a training coach and a ball doing exercises and working out. I mean, this is what differentiates the best from the rest, and Tessa Blanchard has that work ethic. And Tessa Blanchard’s in that gym at six in the morning. She’s got a statement that says everyone only has 24 hours in the day. What are you doing with them? And it’s inspiring. And she’s not out partying. She’s not out smoking. She’s not out drinking, and she’s in bed early. And she’s up in the gym. She’s dedicated to her craft, and that’s why she’s the best. And everyone’s recognizing it.”

McLane on Teal Piper joining WOW: “As Teal Piper will tell you, she’s starting in wrestling and she’s at the WOW Training Center in Long Beach, California training right now and learning the ropes. And where I can tell you, she’s gotta learn the ropes to get in and effectively wrestle. And time will only tell if that will happen because she is starting late. There’s not one thing that she’s starting late with or we’ve gotta wonder about with respects to her in-ring performance in her skill on the microphone. She inherited the gift of gab from her dad. And if anyone loves watching Roddy Piper cut people up with his tongue, sharp wit, and skill on the microphone, you’ll be seeing that for sure with Teal Piper.”

“And Teal, she came to WOW through our mutual friend, that’s her manager. And you gotta hand it to her. She went in there, and she wrestled in a 21-person over-the-top battle royal for AEW. And I’m so happy for her to come out, and they called her name out, and she got a huge pop from the crowd out of respect for her dad and his legacy. And she got to feel that love. And to do what she did with her inexperience she has in the ring took nothing but guts just like when her dad started when he was 18 and 19 years old in Canada and traveling the circus from city-to-city, learning the skill of wrestling. She’s got the same tenacity of her dad, and I take my hat off to her. Now, that said, I don’t know how many friends she’s going to have left in wrestling when she gets on the microphone and starts talking on the WOW episodes about them.”

