Dax Harwood Confirms Injury Following AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Dax Harwood has confirmed that he is injured following AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The FTR member, who along with his partner Cash Wheeler won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Sunday’s PPV, posted to Twitter on Monday evening to note that he has a separated shoulder.

Harwood wrote:

“Separated shoulder? Bite a towel and rub some tequila on it. It’ll be fine.”

FTR retained their ROH World Tag Team Championships in the same match, defeating United Empire (Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan) and Roppongi Vice. They are also the AAA World Tag Team Champions.

Harwood is one of a number of people in AEW dealing with injuries at the moment alongside CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, Jungle Boy, Kyle O’Reilly, Red Velvet, Anthony Bowens, Darius Martin, Leyla Hirsch, Scorpio Sky, The Bunny, Buddy Matthews, and Lee Johnson.