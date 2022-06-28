wrestling / News
Dax Harwood Confirms Injury Following AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
Dax Harwood has confirmed that he is injured following AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The FTR member, who along with his partner Cash Wheeler won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Sunday’s PPV, posted to Twitter on Monday evening to note that he has a separated shoulder.
Harwood wrote:
“Separated shoulder? Bite a towel and rub some tequila on it. It’ll be fine.”
FTR retained their ROH World Tag Team Championships in the same match, defeating United Empire (Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan) and Roppongi Vice. They are also the AAA World Tag Team Champions.
Harwood is one of a number of people in AEW dealing with injuries at the moment alongside CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, Jungle Boy, Kyle O’Reilly, Red Velvet, Anthony Bowens, Darius Martin, Leyla Hirsch, Scorpio Sky, The Bunny, Buddy Matthews, and Lee Johnson.
Separated shoulder? Bite a towel and rub some tequila on it. It’ll be fine. pic.twitter.com/RsvZ8QF6Zc
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) June 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on Why It Wasn’t Wrong to Give Steve Austin a Headlining Spot at WrestleMania 38
- Shayna Baszler Reflects On Her Run In WWE NXT, Reaction To Her Losing NXT Women’s Title To Rhea Ripley
- WWE Alumnus Mario Mancini Corroborates Allegation That Vince McMahon Raped Female Referee
- Tony Khan Asked If AEW Will Provide Assistance To Employees With Abortion Costs