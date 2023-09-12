wrestling / News

Dax Harwood Shares Emotional Message to Sonny Kiss Following Her AEW Exit

September 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sonny Kiss AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, wrestler Sonny Kiss has departed AEW following the expiration of her contract. AEW star and FTR member Dax Harwood commented on Sonny Kiss’ exit in response to her recent statement, which you can see below.

“All the time in wrestling, & in life, people talk about adversity. I don’t know anyone who has overcome more adversity than you. You’re such a role model for the human race. A smart, athletic, compassionate, beautiful human being who has earned the right to all the riches of the…world. I can’t wait to see what you do next in wrestling, but more importantly, in life. Me & my family ADORE everything about you. Never stop fighting. I’ll always be here for anything you need. I love you.”

