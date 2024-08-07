Dax Harwood Told Tony Khan That Clip Of Fan Hitting MJF Should Go Viral

Dax Harwood says he p-ushed for the clip of a young fan hitting MJF during the latter’s match with Will Ospreay to be giving the chance to go viral online. The moment came during MJF’s match with Ospreay on the July 17th episode of Dynamite and saw the two battling in the stands. Ospreay invited the girl to hit MJF and she did before high fiving Ospreay.

To no surprise, the clip went viral on social media and Harwood told Military News that he told Khan and the AEW social media team that shey should do what they can to make it go viral.

“My favorite unpredictable moment was and I immediately texted Tony and I texted our social media team when I saw it and said, ‘We need to make this clip go viral.'” Harwood said. “It was recently with the match of MJF and Will Ospreay. They fought in the crowd and Will held MJF’s arms back and a little 11 year old girl punched MJF right in his chest.”

He continued, “Things like that is what defines AEW because that’s the alternative that we offer. That’s not something that I think you will see in other companies.”