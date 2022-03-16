DDP on Why He’d Be Surprised if Steve Austin Ever Wrestles Again

– During this week’s episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer DDP discussed Steve Austin appearing at WrestleMania 38 for a confrontation with Kevin Owens. DDP stated he’d be surprised if Austin wrestled in the ring again. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

DDP on Austin possibly wrestling again: “I would be totally surprised. Just because I know him, you know? It’s not like he’s not done it all. You know, he had eight world titles, all different belts. The guy did everything you could ever dream of doing. He’s lived the dream on so many different levels. He’s a spokesperson for Tide. He does so many things and plus he’s got his shows going, you know what I mean?”

On why Austin doesn’t need it: “Steve don’t need it. Could he go out there and give it a go? I’m sure if Vince paid him enough money he could go out and hit a stunner or two but he ain’t gonna go in there and do no match. Not that I see and I could be wrong, you know, but I would not want to see him do it again because he’s no kid anymore, you know? None of us are.”

WWE is currently promoting Austin’s WrestleMania 38 appearance as a confrontation with Owens on The KO Show. The segment is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.