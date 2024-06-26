DDT Pro Announces 2 Cold Scorpio Will Miss Japan Tour Due To Arrest

As previously reported, 2 Cold Scorpio was arrested earlier this month after stabbing someone multiple times outside a Love’s truck stop. In a post to their website, DDT Pro announced that as a result of this, Scorpio will no longer be working at their upcoming events in Japan.

The statement reads: “2 Cold Scorpio, who was scheduled to participate in the August 12 Korakuen Hall event and the August 13 & 14 Shinjuku FACE event hosted by GCW, will not be coming to Japan this time due to problems that occurred in the U.S. We deeply apologize to everyone who was looking forward to 2 Cold Scorpio’s matches. We deeply apologize to all those who were looking forward to seeing 2 Cold Scorpio’s match.”