DDT Pro x DEFY in Utero Results 11.09.24: Konosuke Takeshita in Action
– DDT Pro Wrestling and DEFY Wrestling held a co-promoted event last night at the Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington, and it streamed live on TrillerTV. Below are some results (via Fightful):
* Gringo Loco defeated Yuni.
* DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship Match: Randy Myers defeated Danshoku Dieno (c) to become the new DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion.
* DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship Match: Danshoku Dieno defeated Randy Myers (c) to become the new DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion.
* DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship Match: Yoshihiko defeated Danshoku Dieno (c) to become the new DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion.
* Nick Wayne beat Jack Cartwheel.
* DEFY Tag Team Championships Match: C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) (c) beat Bryan Keith & Shota and Midnight Express (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) to retain the DEFY Tag Team Championships.
* DEFY Women’s World Championship Match: Marina Shafir (c) beat Danika Della Rouge to retain the title.
* The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra) beat Daisuke Sasaki & Artemis Spencer.
* Konosuke Takeshita beat Kohei Kinoshita.
* DDT UNIVERSAL Championship Match: Miyu Yamashita def. MAO (c) and Mike Bailey to win the title.
