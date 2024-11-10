– DDT Pro Wrestling and DEFY Wrestling held a co-promoted event last night at the Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington, and it streamed live on TrillerTV. Below are some results (via Fightful):

* Gringo Loco defeated Yuni.

* DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship Match: Randy Myers defeated Danshoku Dieno (c) to become the new DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion.

* DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship Match: Danshoku Dieno defeated Randy Myers (c) to become the new DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion.

* DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship Match: Yoshihiko defeated Danshoku Dieno (c) to become the new DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion.

* Nick Wayne beat Jack Cartwheel.

* DEFY Tag Team Championships Match: C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) (c) beat Bryan Keith & Shota and Midnight Express (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) to retain the DEFY Tag Team Championships.

* DEFY Women’s World Championship Match: Marina Shafir (c) beat Danika Della Rouge to retain the title.

* The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra) beat Daisuke Sasaki & Artemis Spencer.

* Konosuke Takeshita beat Kohei Kinoshita.

* DDT UNIVERSAL Championship Match: Miyu Yamashita def. MAO (c) and Mike Bailey to win the title.