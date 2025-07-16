DDT Pro Announces Yukio Naya & Yuni Are Injured

A couple members of the DDT Pro roster are off the board due to injuries. The Japanese promotion announced on Wednesday that Yukio Naya & Yuni are on the shelf. Naya is dealing with neck pain and will miss three events to take place this week, while Yuni suffered a fracture and will miss all events up to July 27th, after which he will have to miss shows due to university entrance exams.

The full announcement reads:

Announcement of absence of Yukio Naya and Yumeko

Due to neck pain caused by accumulated damage, Yukio Naya will be absent from the following tournaments, including today’s Shinjuku tournament.

・Shinjuku FACE tournament on Wednesday, July 16th

・Azalea Taisho tournament on Saturday, July 19th

・”Street Wrestling in HandMade In Japan Fes’ 2025″ on Sunday, July 20th

In addition, Yumeko was injured at yesterday’s Shinjuku tournament and was diagnosed with a fracture (crack) in his left side. As a result, he will be absent from all tournaments up to the Sumitomo Metal Mining Arena Ome tournament on Sunday, July 27th, and will then be absent for a long period due to university entrance exams.

We apologize to all fans for the concern and inconvenience this may cause, and we appreciate your understanding.