Dean Blandino Announced as New XFL Head of Officiating

– The XFL has announced Dean Blandino as the new Head of Officiating for the upcoming revival of the football league. Blandino previously worked as the NFL Vice President of Officiating for five years and also worked as the Football Rules Analyst for FOX Sports.

Blandino is scheduled to take part in a Reddit AMA session later today, where he will discuss the newly announced rules for the XFL revival. The AMA will start at 4:00 pm EST.

The XFL revival begins on February 8.