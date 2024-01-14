wrestling / News
DeAngelo Williams Returns To TNA At Hard to Kill, Part of New Faction
January 13, 2024 | Posted by
Former NFL player and occasional pro wrestler DeAngelo Williams returned to TNA Wrestling at Hard to Kill. Williams was part of a group backstage that included Brian Myers, Moose, Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards. The group called themselves ‘The System’.
Williams last appeared for Impact in 2018, starting a feud with Austin Aries. Before that, he previously worked with Moose, Chris Adonia and Eli Drake.
"Tonight, we show the world why you always trust the system!"@TheMooseNation, @Myers_Wrestling @TheEddieEdwards @MrsAIPAlisha @DeAngeloRB #CountdownToHardToKill pic.twitter.com/vmdqfDMtmZ
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024