wrestling / News

DeAngelo Williams Returns To TNA At Hard to Kill, Part of New Faction

January 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Hard to Kill DeAngelo Williams Image Credit: TNA

Former NFL player and occasional pro wrestler DeAngelo Williams returned to TNA Wrestling at Hard to Kill. Williams was part of a group backstage that included Brian Myers, Moose, Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards. The group called themselves ‘The System’.

Williams last appeared for Impact in 2018, starting a feud with Austin Aries. Before that, he previously worked with Moose, Chris Adonia and Eli Drake.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

DeAngelo Williams, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading