Decay vs. Kenny King & Sheldon Jean Added to This Week’s Impact Wrestling

May 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling - Decay- 5-25-2023 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has confirmed a new tag team match for this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling. The team of Kenny King and Sheldon Jean will face Decay (Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus).

This week’s IMPACT! on AXS TV will air on Thursday, May 25 at 8:00 pm. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Rich Swann vs. Angels
* Mike Bailey vs. Chris Sabin
* Jordynne Grace vs. Alisha Edwards
* Kenny King & Sheldon Jean vs. Decay (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus)

