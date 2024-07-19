DEFY Wrestling, TJPW & DDT Teaming For Shows In November

DEFY Wrestling is joining forces with TJPW and DDT for a trio of shows in November. DEFY announced on Thursday that they are joining forces with DDT and Tokyo Joshi Pro for two events on November 9th and one on November 10th.

The full announcement reads:

“BREAKING NEWS:

DDT and TOKYO JOSHI PRO WRESTLING will be invading historic WASHINGTON HALL on November 9th and 10th.

On November 9th, TJPW will be kicking things off with a special solo show at noon.

That evening, DDT and DEFY will be throwing down together!

Then on November 10th, all three worlds collide with a special DDT × TJPW × DEFY super show !

Tickets will be available at http://defywrestling.com

@ddtpro

@tjpw2013”