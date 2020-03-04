Dennis Rodman Documentary Announced for WWE Network

– Per WWE.com, the WWE Network is going to air a new documentary on the service for NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman and his foray into pro wrestling. You can check out all the details below. The documentary will be featured on WWE Untold and debuts on Sunday, March 22 at 10:00 am EST.

Dennis Rodman to talk about his wrestling career in new WWE Network documentary

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman will discuss his headline-making foray into sports-entertainment on the next episode of the WWE Network original series WWE Untold.

Rodman piqued the curiosity of sports fans worldwide in the late 1990s when he entered the WCW ring as a member of the New World Order. Although Rodman made multiple appearances over a two-year span, perhaps none transfixed onlookers more than WCW Bash at the Beach 1998, where he teamed with nWo leader Hollywood Hogan to battle Diamond Dallas Page and another basketball luminary, Karl Malone, mere months after Rodman’s Chicago Bulls defeated Malone’s Utah Jazz in that year’s NBA Finals.

Now, for the first time ever, Rodman will tell his version of events, providing never-before-heard details about that marquee match and much more.

Rodman’s episode of WWE Untold — which will also feature new interviews with Hogan, Page and former WCW President Eric Bischoff — drops Sunday, March 22, at 10 a.m. ET, only on the award-winning WWE Network.