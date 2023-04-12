Deonna Purrazzo Says Knockouts Title Match At Impact Rebellion Will Be ‘Interesting’

In an interview with Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo commented the Knockouts title match at Impact Wrestling Rebellion, which she called ‘interesting’. As of now, the match is Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. champion Mickie James. However, James is injured and there’s a chance she may not be cleared in time. That would mean it’d go from a triple threat to a standard one-on-one. Here are highlights:

On the possibility that the match could change: “Well, it’s also a possibility that it’s not a triple threat. So the odds are not in my favor in terms of not knowing what my match is going to be going in there. I’ll only have three days to prepare. Then, if it is a triple threat, I don’t actually have to lose to lose. So I think the odds are in my husband’s favor.”

On the dynamic of the match: “I had said last night on IMPACT as well that Jordynne Grace has never defeated the Virtuosa Deonna Purrazzo, but the Virtuosa has never defeated Mickie James. So the dynamic here in who comes out the victor, if it is a three way, is very interesting. Unless Mickie pins Jordynne, then we’ve seen that, but if Jordynne beats me or I beat Mickie, this is a first time thing. This is history making for the three of us and our dynamic. So I think that whichever way it swings—triple threat, singles match—it’s interesting. Jordynne Grace and I haven’t even been in a singles match since our last, which was the first ever Knockouts Iron Man match. So I would love for it to be a singles match because she’s my favorite opponent. She’s one of my favorite people. I just think that it’s going to be very interesting if we get to revisit that, what we put out there and what the outcome ends up being.”