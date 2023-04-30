Deonna Purrazzo Wants To Continue To “Change Women’s Wrestling”

Speaking recently with PWMania, IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo expressed her ambitions to alter the scope of women’s wrestling within the industry and improve the environment for others like her (via Fightful. She cited some of the accomplishments she’s achieved and been a part of over the course of her career and expressed that there is still more progress to be made. You can find a highlight from Purrazzo and watch the complete interview below.

On her objectives for the future and her accomplishments thus far: “For me, it was always my goal to change women’s wrestling. There are not very many firsts left. To be the first-ever, and only, Iron Women in IMPACT Wrestling is special, and history-making. That’s what everyone’s goal should be. You don’t get into something to be mediocre at it. You want to be the best, you want to be the champion, and make history. I wanted to do that from a young age. To be in a position after years, and years of struggle, to come into IMPACT Wrestling and win the Knockouts World Championship and become the first-ever Iron Women at Impact, and to just make all this history and ground-breaking moments, lit a fire under all of our butts. All of the Knockouts saw that we were getting all these first-ever moments, like the first-ever Ironman match, the first-ever Ultimate-X match, Mickie James, and I main event a pay-per-view which was another first-ever moment. It really showed the world that there’s still a lot of work to be done and a lot of history for the Knockouts to participate in and make.”