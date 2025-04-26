Detail On How Brodie Lee Jr Was Booked For Joey Janela’s Spring Break

As previously reported, Brodie Lee Jr. has made his in-ring wrestling debut at Joey Janela’s Spring Break last week. He won the GCW Clusterfuck match, last eliminating Janela. Fightful Select has more details on Brodie’s debut and how it happened.

Brodie has been training at the Dungeon 2.0, run by Natalya and TJ Wilson, for some time. He has become ‘beloved’ there and legitimately wants to be a wrestler. He has been working there consistently for that goal.

As for the GCW show, it happened after Man Like Dereiss ran into Brodie and told him what he was doing that night. He then asked, jokingly, if Brodie wanted to take part in the GCW Clusterfuck. Brodie agree and got permission from his mother Amanda Huber. Brett Lauderdale then told Janela that Brodie was in the match. It was Janela’s idea that if Brodie was in the match, he should win it.

As for Brodie, he wanted to make sure his appearance represented the Dungeon well and they were proud of his debut. He went back there to train more by the middle of the week.