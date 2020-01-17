Detailed Week 16 Ratings Breakdown for AEW Dynamite vs. NXT

As we previously reported, AEW won Wednesday night against NXT, as Dynamite had 940,000 viewers and a 0.38 rating, while NXT had 700,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a full breakdown of the numbers, although quarter breakdowns weren’t available.

AEW beat NBA on ESPN head-to-head for the first time, as it went against the first 97 minutes of both programs. NBA pulled in 934,000 viewers and had a 0.34 in the adults 18-49 demo. The late game did better, with 1,128,000 viewers and a 0.44 rating. AEW won its timeslot in Males 18-49 for its first 97 minutes, but NBA beat them in 12-34 and the second game won in the last 23 minutes. AEW ranked #5 for the night while NXT was

AEW was fifth in 18-49 while NXT was No. 31. AEW won women 18-34 (70,000 to 39,000), women 35-49 (98,000 to 62,000), men 18-34 (101,000 to 56,000), men 35-49 (226,000 to 112,000) and teenagers. NXT won in 50+ as usual. AEW was down 0.7% in viewers but up 5.6% in 18-49. NXT was down 2.9% in viewers but up 10.5% in 18-49. As often pointed out, the demo is usually the more important number to networks and advertisers, so this is good news for both shows.

AEW had 0.20 in 12-17 (up 17.6), 0.24 in 18-34 (up 9.1%), 0.52 in 35-49 (up 4%) and 0.34 in 50+ (down 5.6%). Its audience was 66.2% males in 18-49 and 52% males in 12-17.

NXT had 0.08 in 12-17 (under half of AEW), 0.14 in 18-34, 0.28 in 35-49 and 0.35 in 50+ (only slightly ahead of AEW). Its audience was 61.9% male in 18-49 and 57.3% male in 12-17.