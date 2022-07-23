Details On Brock Lesnar’s Appearance on Smackdown After Reported Walkout

Brock Lesnar appeared on Friday’s Smackdown after reportedly walking out and a new report has more details on the matter. As noted, Lesnar appeared at the very end of the show and obliterated Theory following the six-man tag team main event. Lesnar had been reported by multiple outlets and souces to have left the building and WWE removed Lesnar from the Smackdown advertising for the night, including the preview on WWE.com.

Fightul Select reports that Lesnar returned after after things “blew over.” One talent said that the situation had been “overblown” but acknowledged they didn’t know if he’d end up being on the show.

The script for Smackdown had been reported before the show as being re-written; Lesnar had been originally written in to appear at the start of the show. The rundown for the show did not feature Lesnar on it, and the last segment was set to end in a way that Lesnar could be included if need be.