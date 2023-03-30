Details On Drew Gulak Helping Steve Austin Train For WrestleMania 38

Steve Austin made a return to the ring for WrestleMania 38, and a new report has details on the preparation for his return. Austin faced Kevin Owens in a match on the fights night of the show, and Fightful Select reports that Vince McMahon was heavily involved in making sure that Austin was ready for the match.

According to the report, Austin was particular about how the right situation for a potential return would present itself and McMahon was likewise particular about making sure that Austin would be able to go against Owens. The site reports that McMahon and Drew Gulak flew down to Austin’s ranch in Texas and Gulak ran drills with him. Austin started to call out spots with Gulak in nearly full character and Gulak went along with it, leading to the two essentially having a long match there.

Gulak also worked with Vince McMahon to prepare for his “match” with Pat McAfee. One higher-up person in the company noted, “the funniest thing about all of this wasn’t that Vince flew all the way out there, took Drew Gulak with him and made sure that Austin could still go. It’s that while he did all that to make sure that Austin was good to go, he knew he was planning to wrestle himself, knew he sucked, still did it and ended up having one of the worst matches and Stunner sells of all-time after.”