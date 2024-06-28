Details On Expenses For AEW Double or Nothing, How Much Talent Was Paid

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mike Mansury recently filed tax credit forms in Nevada which detailed the expenses for AEW’s recent TV taping and Double or Nothing PPV there. The events took place on May 24 and 25, respectively. It was noted that $2 million was for salaries, which would include talent and other workers.

Total expenses for both shows was listed as $3,868,200. The show was likely profitable thanks to the live gate (between $694,000 and $900,000), PPV numbers ($3 million), merchandise ($150,000) and money from TNT for Collision ($500,000). However, it would not be that profitable.

The expenses included $150,000 for talent airfare, $150,000 for broadcast production, $50,000 for catering, $14,000 for clean-up, $7,000 for comms package, $70,000 in airfare for non-talent, $2,000 in ground transportation, $250,000 in hotel expenses, $60,000 for security, $30,000 for LED screens, $75,000 for lighting and rigging, $100,000 for local management services, $10,000 for medical, $400,000 for operations and technical support crew, $15,000 for production consultants, $7,500 for miscellaneous show props, $110,000 for rent, $30,000 for rental cars, $66,000 for rigging and riggers, $700 for robocams and tech, $40,000 for sound package, $135,000 for stage hands, $10,000 for staging, $50,000 for transportation and $2 million for talent.

Talent is paid based on annual contracts, which would suggest the total annual amount is around $104 million. One source noted that the pay is done for some includes per match figures and all of the highest-paid top stars worked that weekend, so the weekly pay is below $2 million.

Pollstar reported that the audited numbers for Double or Nothing were 9,099 paid and a $582,204 live gate. AEW previously indicated that the paid was 7,500 with over 9,000 in the building (gate of just under $800,000).