Details On Possible Plan For Elimination Chamber Match Winner (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

As previously reported, Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE title in Saudi Arabia inside the Elimination Chamber against Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Riddle, Seth Rollins and Austin Theory. This raises the question of Lesnar winning and going on to make his Universal title match with Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania title for title match. If Lesnar does not win, he would lose before a hyped match at Wrestlemania. There is also the possibility that Lesnar could win, and then cost Reigns his title to keep one of the belts on RAW. Reigns is currently rumored to face Goldberg at the event.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original plan was not for a title vs. title match, but that is likely where the direction is headed now. It’s felt the added stakes are needed as the two have fought before, as recently as last year, so they want to make the match as strong as possible. Plans for storylines were, of course, derailed as many things were meant to happen at Day 1 but couldn’t after Reigns tested positive for COVID-19. That would have included Heyman turning on Lesnar there instead of at the Rumble.

The feeling in the creative team is that Vince McMahon will decide to go with the title unification match, which is why Lesnar is in the chamber. There were several people in the company, including Heyman and Lesnar, who were pushing for it. The plans for Wrestlemania are said to be set as it pertains to both titles and there will be “a number of twists and turns to come.”