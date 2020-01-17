Details On Two Names That Will Be In Houston On Royal Rumble Weekend (Possible Spoilers)

PWInsider reports that both Velveteen Dream and Jinder Mahal are set to be in Houston, Texas for Royal Rumble weekend.

As we just noted, Dream has been at the Performance Center lately, since being forced out of action due to a back injury in October. He has also been at all NXT TV tapings since then.

Mahal, meanwhile, has been out of action since last year due to a torn ACL.

It’s unknown if either will appear in the Royal Rumble match, but they will be in Houston when the event takes place.