WWE News: Velveteen Dream Spending Time At Performance Center, Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown, Goldberg on The Goldbergs Again

– Fightful reports that The Velveteen Dream has been spending time at the WWE Performance Center lately. He hasn’t been on TV in months, since NXT debuted on USA, and is believed to be injured.

– Tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX includes:

* Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks

* John Morrison vs. Big E

* Tables Match: Roman Reigns vs. Robert Roode

* An appearance from Kane

– Goldberg made another appearance on The Goldbergs this week, reprising his character Nick Mellor.