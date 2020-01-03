wrestling / News
Details On Who Is In Memphis, The Site Of Tonight’s Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
January 3, 2020
PWInsider reports that John Morrison is currently in Memphis, the city that is hosting Friday Night Smackdown tonight. It’s unknown if he will appear on the show, but his return to WWE has already been announced.
Meanwhile, former WCW champion David Arquette is also in Memphis.
Already announced for tonight’s episode:
* Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin & Dolph Ziggler
* Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
