Details On Why WWE Is Holding Money In The Bank in O2 Arena

WWE is headed to London in July to hold Money In The Bank in the O2 Arena, and a new report has details on why that venue was chosen. As reported last week, the company announced that the July 1st PPV will take place in London at the famed venue, and FIghtful reports some notes on the decision to run the O2 over a stadium similar to Clash at the Castle.

According to sources in the company, it was believed that WWE would easily sell out a stadium for the event, but that as one source said the O2 is viewed by WWE as the Madison Square Garden of England and that they wanted to travel to the venue. Another source noted that running MITB in London helps establish the show as one of their biggest PPVs. Despite a rumor in November that the show would be done away as a separate event, the site was told that wasn’t seriously considered.

There are no booking plans currently set for Money in the Bank, and the booking of the O2 was said to be more of a collaborative effort than the successful event bookings in 2022, which were credited to Nick Khan.