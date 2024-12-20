Details on WWE Reaction To Allegations of Misconduct Against Producer Lee Fitting

As previously reported, WWE producer Lee Fitting was allegedly dismissed from ESPN due to allegations of misconduct toward women. A spokesperson for WWE said at the time that the company had no comment. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that one person in the company told them that they were at least aware of some of Fitting’s issues, as they were public knowledge. The company hired him anyway. The source said: “This is the baggage (the publicity) that comes with the hire.”

Another added that Fitting was no different from Vince McMahon or John Laurinaitis.

Fitting’s work in WWE has been highly praised and there’s nothing that suggests the company sees this as anything more than a story that will “come and go.”

This is not the first time WWE has hired someone while knowing they had allegations against them. Former Executive Vice President of Development and Digital Jamie Horowitz was hired even though he was fired by FOX Sports after a sexual harassment investigation. Horowitz was let go in 2023 after the UFC-WWE merger.