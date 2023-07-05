Diamante Reportedly Receives Full-Time Contract With AEW

– Fightful Select reports that longtime AEW wrestler Diamante has received a contract upgrade in AEW and has finally received a full-time deal. Per the report, while Diamante has been a part of the AEW roster since January 2020, she’s been working under a “tier zero” deal until recently. She’s now had her deal upgraded from “tier zero” to a full-time contract.

The new contract deal has reportedly put her on the official roster page for AEW. While she hasn’t wrestled an AEW match since a March edition of AEW Dark, she’s been working ROH TV tapings more recently. ROH is also owned by Tony Khan.

Fightful noted that after first joining AEW in January 2020, when asking sources if the company if she was signed to a full-time contract, it was later confirmed that Diamante was working under a type of “deal,” but not the “All Elite graphic level deal” that many other wrestlers were working under. It looks like that has now changed for Diamante.