Diamond Dallas Page On Training With Goldberg In WCW, Weighs In On Goldberg’s Final Match

Diamond Dallas Page recently shared his memories of working with Goldberg early on in WCW ahead of the latter’s final match next month. Page appeared on JAKIB Sports for a new interview and talked about working with his fellow WWE Hall of Famer at the WCW Power Plant. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On training with Goldberg at the Power Plant: “He came in there with a pedigree. So, he wasn’t just somebody off the, you know, guy who just rolled in, decided ’cause he had muscles, he was going to be a wrestler,” he said. “He was a phenomenal athlete. I would go down the Power Plant — and it was towards the end of my time down at the Power Plant. If I wasn’t on the road, I was at the Power Plant. I was the first to come, I was the last to leave. So I caught Billy just coming out there at a time and I saw he was coming in, I was like, I’ll come down there and I’ll work with you some, you know, and it really paid off when it was time to, you know, for us to finally work together ’cause he was at that time so green.”

On Goldberg competing against Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event: “I thought it was a bold move for the world title because — wow, now you don’t know what’s going to happen because for the business, normally, you would say, well, Bill is going to put freaking Gunther over because he should. But, maybe we’re in Atlanta, do you really beat the biggest baby face in Atlanta besides Cody Rhodes? Do you do that? I don’t know.”