Dijak Recalls What He Learned From His Time in Retribution

– In response to a fan post on social media, WWE NXT Superstar Dijak recalled his time as T-Bar in Retribution. While it was an awful time for him, Dijak noted how much it taught the members of the group.

Dijak wrote, “Obviously I s***post a lot, especially about T-Bar and Retribution, and deservedly so because it was awful… BUT, I’ll say this.It taught us perspective, how to endure, how to appreciate, and how to fight for everything. Take something valuable from every experience. We did.” You can view his post from his X account below: