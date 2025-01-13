Doc Gallows Says You Can Feel Pro Wrestling Taking Over Pop Culture

Speaking on Talk N Shop (per Fightful), Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson discussed the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere. Here are the highlights:

Gallows: “I put it on in my gym on Tuesday and watched some of it early in the morning when I was working out. Man, unbelievable, huh?”

Anderson: “You can’t say WWE ain’t the absolute biggest show on earth.”

Gallows: “You can literally feel professional wrestling just coming and arriving and taking over pop culture right now. I think it’s great.”

Anderson: “What an incredible building, the Intuit Dome, which is the LA Clippers’ new arena.”

Gallows: “Highest-paid WWE arena gate in history. That means people wanna go because you’re spending the money to go.”