– In a post on Twitter today, WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler expressed his jealousy for the wrestlers who got to work last night’s WWE Backlash event, also giving his kudos to all those involved. Additionally, he offered his kudos to AEW as well for their recent success, likely due to the recent record-breaking ticket sales for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London.

Dolph Ziggler wrote, “Jealous of anyone involved with backlash last night, behind the scenes, in the ring & in the crowd! This business can be absolutely beautiful, sometimes. hats off to Jacksonville, for crushing it too. What a time to be a wrestling fan, I bet haha.” You can check out his tweet below: