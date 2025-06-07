wrestling / News
Dominik Mysterio Brawls With Octagon Jr. After Opening Match at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, IC Title Match Set For Money in the Bank
Octagon Jr., Mr. Iguana and Aero Star won the opening contest at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, but were interrupted by Dominik Mysterio. Mysterio, who was accompanied by Liv Morgan, talked trash about the talent in the ring, before he was confronted by Octagon. This led to a brawl between the two, before Mysterio challenged Octagon to a match at Money in the Bank. He added that he would put the Intercontinental title on the line.
Octagon previously got the win for his team against the LWO (Cruz del Toro & Dragon Lee) and Lince Dorado.
