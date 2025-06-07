wrestling / News

Dominik Mysterio Brawls With Octagon Jr. After Opening Match at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, IC Title Match Set For Money in the Bank

June 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dominik Mysterio Octagon Jr WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Image Credit: WWE

Octagon Jr., Mr. Iguana and Aero Star won the opening contest at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, but were interrupted by Dominik Mysterio. Mysterio, who was accompanied by Liv Morgan, talked trash about the talent in the ring, before he was confronted by Octagon. This led to a brawl between the two, before Mysterio challenged Octagon to a match at Money in the Bank. He added that he would put the Intercontinental title on the line.

Octagon previously got the win for his team against the LWO (Cruz del Toro & Dragon Lee) and Lince Dorado.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dominik Mysterio, Octagon Jr., Worlds Collide, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading