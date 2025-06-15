wrestling / News

Dominik Mysterio Shares Pic Of Eddie Guerrero For Father’s Day

June 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio UFC 306, Rey Mysterio Image Credit: UFC

Dominik Mysterio is wishing everyone a happy Father’s Day — with, of course, a pic of Eddie Guerrero. The WWE Intercontinental Champion posted to his Twitter account to share a pic of himself and Guerrero, as you can see below. He wrote:

“Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads out there!

#GOAT”

The late Guerrero famously claimed to be Dominik’s real father in a WWE feud with Rey Mysterio, leading to a ladder match for custody of Dominik.

