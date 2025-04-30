– During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio spoke about his relationship with Liv Morgan, revealing how she takes good care of him while they were overseas in India. Morgan went out of her way to make sure that Mysterio had custom-made chicken tenders prepared for him. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“We went to India and she had people make me custom chicken fingers. Have you ever been to India? Did you find chicken fingers out there? Wherever I was, Liv made sure I had chicken fingers on deck. Isn’t that insane? She’s like, ‘This man doesn’t eat anything else.’ She knows how picky I am. They had a lot of vegetables out there and she said, ‘No, my man eats just chicken fingers.’ That’s what she got me.”

Dominik Mysterio won the Intercontinental Title earlier this month at WrestleMania 41, winning the title in a Fatal 4-Way bout against Penta, Bron Breakker, and Finn Balor. He later defended the title against Penta the following night.