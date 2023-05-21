– During a recent interview with GMoniy, Dominik Mysterio discussed his recent trip to jail and “Mamí” Rhea Ripley being his first phone. He stated the following on getting help from The Judgment Day (via WrestlingInc.com)

“They were very supportive. I remember the day I got taken away, Mamí was there. She was the first phone call. She was there to bail me out. I spent a couple of hours in there and it wasn’t good. After I made it out, they made sure that I was taken care of. Mami had fresh food for me [and] some fresh clothes. Priest made sure that no one messed with me. Finn was grabbing me some blankets and pillows because I was very uncomfortable in there. They were all just making sure I was taken care of.”