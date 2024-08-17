Dominik Mysterio Says WWE Wanted To Hang Him Above Ring For Custody Match

Dominik Mysterio recently recalled WWE’s original plans for him in the Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio match over his custody. The match took place at SummerSlam 2005 and Dominik shared his memories of the storyline on ImPaulsive. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On how much he knew about the storyline at the time: “There was part of me that…I knew the differences, but there are certain points where it was hard to find the difference. Especially when Eddie was in the ring. I was one of those fortunate people who can say I got to step in the ring with Eddie Guerrero. There was one point in the match where I slid in, I went to shake the ladder, and he turns around from up top and starts shaking his finger. As he’s coming down, I don’t remember what was planned, but I remember he backing me up into the corner, veiny red, screaming his lungs out at me. ‘I’m going to teach you how to be a Guerrero.’ I don’t remember any of this as a kid as far as us going over what was going to happen. I just remember being backed up into this corner by Eddie, him raising his hand. My deadbeat comes out of nowhere, turns him around, and they get into the match. I’m so frozen. You see the ref Charles Robinson, he pulls me from under the ring. ‘Let’s go.’ I’m frozen.”

On the original plans for the match: “Did you hear what they originally wanted to do to me? They wanted to hang me from a cage. Not even from a cage. They wanted to actually hang me, like on a waist thing and have me dangle there. Yeah [like a Money In The Bank briefcase], but a kid. Me.”