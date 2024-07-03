wrestling / News
Don Callis Spotted With Rush at Wrigley Field Ahead of AEW Dynamite in Chicago
July 3, 2024 | Posted by
– It looks like Don Callis is still in recruitment mode for The Don Callis Family. Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago, Callis and Rush were spoted at Wrigley Field during the Chicago Cubs game there. You can view that clip osted on AEW’s TikTok below.
The caption of the video reads, “Don Callis and RUSH were spotted by fans at tonight’s #chicago #cubs game tonight ahead of AEW Dynamite at the Wintrust Arena #wrigleyfield #wrigleyville #doncallisfamily #aew #aewdynamite #baseball.”
@aew Don Callis and RUSH were spotted by fans at tonight’s #chicago #cubs game tonight ahead of AEW Dynamite at the Wintrust Arena #wrigleyfield #wrigleyville #doncallisfamily #aew #aewdynamite #baseball 🎥: @jessicaxgolich ♬ original sound – AllEliteWrestling
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update On Why Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland Was Booked At Forbidden Door
- Backstage Update on Natalya, WWE Superstars Heading to Canada for MITB
- The Undertaker Thinks Bret Hart Should’ve Dropped the Title on WWE TV Before Leaving
- Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon’s High Hopes For Ultimate Warrior In 1996