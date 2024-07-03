wrestling / News

Don Callis Spotted With Rush at Wrigley Field Ahead of AEW Dynamite in Chicago

July 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
RUSH AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

– It looks like Don Callis is still in recruitment mode for The Don Callis Family. Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago, Callis and Rush were spoted at Wrigley Field during the Chicago Cubs game there. You can view that clip osted on AEW’s TikTok below.

The caption of the video reads, “Don Callis and RUSH were spotted by fans at tonight’s #chicago #cubs game tonight ahead of AEW Dynamite at the Wintrust Arena #wrigleyfield #wrigleyville #doncallisfamily #aew #aewdynamite #baseball.”

@aew Don Callis and RUSH were spotted by fans at tonight’s #chicago #cubs game tonight ahead of AEW Dynamite at the Wintrust Arena #wrigleyfield #wrigleyville #doncallisfamily #aew #aewdynamite #baseball 🎥: @jessicaxgolich ♬ original sound – AllEliteWrestling

