– It looks like Don Callis is still in recruitment mode for The Don Callis Family. Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago, Callis and Rush were spoted at Wrigley Field during the Chicago Cubs game there. You can view that clip osted on AEW’s TikTok below.

The caption of the video reads, “Don Callis and RUSH were spotted by fans at tonight’s #chicago #cubs game tonight ahead of AEW Dynamite at the Wintrust Arena #wrigleyfield #wrigleyville #doncallisfamily #aew #aewdynamite #baseball.”