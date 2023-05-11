Don Callis Turns on Kenny Omega, Costs Him Win In AEW Dynamite Cage Match

Don Callis turned his back on Kenny Omega, attacking him in the steel cage main event of AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defeated Omega in the main event of tonight’s show after Callis turned on Omega, nailing him with a screwdriver as Omega was about to get the win on Moxley. Moxley then pinned Omega to get the victory.

Callis has been closely teamed with Omega in AEW since 2020 and has been his friend for years before that. You can see clips from the match below:

Flesh punctured, blood spilling, this STEEL CAGE MATCH is officially underway!@KennyOmegaManX @JonMoxley Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/K6w5PZG8QZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023

He always finds a way#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/fTeWPIKPXU — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 11, 2023