AEW News: Don Callis Allows Will Ospreay To Leave His Family, Mark Briscoe Joins Team AEW
– Will Ospreay has left the Don Callis Family, stepping away from the group on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode saw Ospreay talking in a backstage interview about his loss at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door when Callis stepped up. Ospreay asked to be let out of his contract with the group and Callis agreed to it, noting that he could ask Ospreay for a favor in the future.
– Mark Briscoe is the first person to join Team AEW against The Elite in Blood & Guts on tonight’s show. Briscoe declared that he would be part of the July 24th Blood & Guts match against the EVP stable:
