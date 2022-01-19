wrestling / News
Don West Confirms His Cancer Is Back, Shares GoFundMe
Don West has confirmed that his cancer has returned, taking to social media to do so. As noted late last month, Jeff Jarrett had posted to social media to say he’d spoken with West, who was “back in the hospital to kick cancer’s ass a 2nd time.”
West posted to his Twitter on Tuesday, writing:
“Unfortunately my cancer is back and I’m undergoing chemo. Thanks to all that have contributed in the past, and if you’d like to donate the GoFundMe page is “Join The Don West Tag Team Against Lymphoma”. God Bless.”
The Impact Wrestling commentator and personality was diagnosed with brain lymphoma in June of last year, though it went into remission by September.
On behalf of 411, our very best wishes to Don West and sincerest hope that he quickly beats cancer down a second time. If you want to contribute to his GoFundMe, it is here.
