Donovan Dijak Announces Launch of His Dijak Wrestling Academy

– Former WWE Superstar Donovan Dijak announced the launch of his completely online Dijak Wrestling Academy. This is a completely 100% online wrestling school with him as the head trainer. You can check out his video announcing hte news below.

Dijak wrote, “Introducing the Dijak Wrestling Academy Learn Professional Wrestling Online! 8 Week Course and 1 on 1 Sessions available: Visit http://DijakWrestling.com for more details. First courses start in just 2 weeks, 1 on 1’s available now! Please RT to help me share, thank you!” More details are available at the school’s website.