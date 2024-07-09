Donovan Dijak Would Love To Face Keith Lee Again

Donovan Dijak and Keith Lee had a memorable feud in WWE NXT, and Dijak hopes they can revisit it elsewhere. Dijak recently spoke with Tru Heel Heat Wrestling’s SP3 and mentioned that he’d love to face a lot of guys he previously got to compete against, including Lee.

“There’s guys that I’ve wrestled before that I haven’t wrestled in seven years, I want to wrestle them again,” Dijak said (per Fightful). “There’s guys that I’ve never wrestled that I’d love to. I just the experience, and I love that I’m in a position now where it feels like I can do more of that than when I was with WWE.”

He continued, “The reality with WWE is, you wrestle a lot of the same guys over and over and over again [laughs]. That’s just kind of the way that it boils down. There was a point in my career where Keith [Lee] and I were sick of wrestling each other. Now, we’re at the point where it’s like, we should probably main-event a pay-per-view with this in some capacity [laughs], so hopefully that happens, wherever that might happen.”

Dijak exited WWE when is contract expired late last month. Lee is signed with AEW.