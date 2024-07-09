– During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Donovan Dijak recalled his time in the now-defunct stable Retribution in WWE, where he portrayed T-Bar. He said on Retribution (via WrestlingInc.com):

“The whole thing, it was an extremely double-edged sword for us both professionally and mentally. There’s so many positives and negatives all at the same time that it’s just really difficult to process. We’re all in WWE, we’ve all been in WWE or NXT anyway for a good chunk of time. Everyone in that group was in NXT for three years at that point — at that point, that’s a long tenure in NXT.”

After Retribution was disbanded, Dijak would eventually return to NXT in 2022, where he became Dijak again.