Dos Caras & Hijo del Dos Caras Accused Of Assaulting Caras Sr’s Ex-Girlfriend

Dos Caras & Hijo del Dos Caras, the father and brother of Alberto el Patron, have been accused of assaulting the senior Caras’ ex-girlfriend. Carlos Jiménez reported on his Telediario show C4 en Alerta that the elder and younger Caras — real names José Eleuterio Rodríguez Arellano and Guillermo Rodríguez Chucuan, respectively — were named in a criminal complaint filed with the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the report, the complaint accused Caras Sr. of “abusing, assaulting, humiliating, and beating” the woman in Mexico. The woman said that Caras Sr. forced her to kiss his feet and say, “You have feet like a prince.” She refused and he assaulted her. The woman also said that when she tried to end the relationship on February 26th, Caras Sr. threatened to have one of her family members killed if left.

Hijo del Dos Caras was alleged by the woman to have thrown acid at her outside of her home on March 5th and also robbed her home, with the report from Jiménez alleging that this was done at at his father’s request.

You can see clips from the report below, which include images of the woman’s injuries. Hijo del Dos Caras had a run in WWE NXT in 2012 and 2013 as Memo Montenegro.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7/365 at 1-800-799-SAFE, or 1-800-787-3224 via TTY.

▶#EnExclusiva | Ex esposa del luchador 'Dos caras', lo denuncia ante la FGJ-CdMx, por agresión y violencia, comenta que le lanzo ácido a la cara; teme por su vida tras ser amenazada con su hijo. 📺Sigue informado con Carlos Jiménez (@c4jimenez) en #C4EnAlerta pic.twitter.com/mblXdsuMMH — @telediario (@telediario) April 16, 2024