Dragon Lee Injured & Off ROH 19th Anniversary, Will be Replaced by Kenny King in TV Title Match

– During today’s edition of ROH Week by Week, Quinn McKay announced that reigning ROH TV champion Dragon Lee suffered a minor injury that required surgery. As a result, Dragon Lee will be unable to fly to the US for the ROH 19th Anniversary event, and he has been forced to withdraw from this week’s show for his scheduled title defense against Tracy Williams.

Instead, Kenny King will face Tracy Williams in Dragon Lee’s place, and the title will still be up for grabs. If Los Ingobernables member Kenny King wins the match, then Lee will remain as TV champion. Williams will be declared the new champion if he defeats King. Additionally for the ROH tag team titles, La Bestia del Ring will be filling in for Lee with that match along with Kenny King. You can view the video for this week’s show below.

The ROH 19th Anniversary show will be taking place on Friday, March 26. It will be available live on pay-per-view.