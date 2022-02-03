wrestling / News
Dragon Lee Reveals He Has COVID-19
February 3, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Dragon Lee revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
He wrote: “El covid me atrapo.” This translates to “COVID catches me.”
Lee’s last match was on January 28 for an event at The Crash, where he faced Penta El Zero M, Jack Cartwheel, and Bandido. He was part of the ROH roster before its hiatus, last competing there at Final Battle with a win over Rey Horus.
El covid me atrapo
— Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) February 3, 2022
