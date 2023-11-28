wrestling / News

Drake Maverick Files Trademark for ‘The Baby Jesus of Pro Wrestling’

November 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Drake Maverick NXT Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that former WWE talent and current writer/producer Drake Maverick applied to trademark the term “The Baby Jesus of Pro Wrestling” for Goods & Services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The filing had the following description:

-G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

Maverick was released again by WWE in November 2021. He later rejoined the company early last year in a writer-producer role.

