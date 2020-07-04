Drew Gulak Pays Tribute to Danny Havoc Following Smackdown (Video)

– During last night’s edition of Smackdown, Drew Gulak lost his match against AJ Styles for the Intercontinental title. Following the match, Gulak discussed his loss in a backstage promo and paid tribute to his late friend, Danny Havoc. Havoc, aka Grant Berkland, passed away in MayDrew Gulak on AJ’s attack on Matt Riddle: “AJ before the match attacked Matt Riddle, a friend of mind. I thought I’d get right down to business. Clocked me in the throat. That sucked. It hurts very bad, but I gave it my all. I took it to him. He caught me at the end there, and that was it. You know, I’m a little disappointed in myself. I beat him one time. I know [Daniel] Bryan was watching. So Daniel, when he’s watching like that, I know he’s looking for techniques, openings, and stuff like that. I know what he’s saying, ‘Drew. Great job! You killed it out there! You took it to him! You beat AJ Styles! Now we just got to train and get better!’ Like that’s totally what he was going to say, but I don’t know.”

Drew Gulak on his tribute to Danny Havoc: “But today was kind of special to me. It was my first time wrestling for the Intercontinental Championship, my first title shot on Smackdown. I made a little memorial for Danny Havoc. Danny is someone I trained with from day one in wrestling, and I know like if it wasn’t for him, I probably wouldn’t be here, I probably wouldn’t have been as motivated growing up in wrestling. It’s not easy. Sadly, I lost him a few weeks ago, and I wanted to memorialize him a little bit. So what better way than to go out there and fight for the Intercontinental championship for my friend Danny Havoc. So bittersweet moment. I like to think that not only did I make Daniel Bryan proud, but I made him proud as well.”