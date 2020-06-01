wrestling / News

Drew Gulak Remembers Danny Havoc Following GCW Star’s Passing

June 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE star Drew Gulak took to Twitter on Sunday night to share his thoughts on Danny Havoc after news of the GCW regular’s passing broke. As reported earlier, Havoc passed away at the age of 45. Gulak was a close friend of Havoc’s and shared in a series of tweets how he first met Havoc and praised the late wrestler for his personal traits and passion for following his dreams.

You can see the full set of posts below, which includes a link to Havoc’s Tumblr where he shared drawings and artwork:

